Baseball: Yoshida gets 2 hits in Red Sox’s win over Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida had his third multi-hit game of the season in a 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The two-time batting champion in Japan’s Pacific League legged out an infield single in the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit for his first hit since homering for the first time in his major league rookie year Monday.

Yoshida also doubled down the right-field line in the ninth in his 2-for-3 day that raised his batting average to .250.

“Results are what matter in the regular season,” Yoshida said. “I’m happy with an H (for a hit) flashed on the score...