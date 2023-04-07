Tokyo stocks edge up as tech shares lead rebound

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed slightly higher Friday in a rebound led by technology issues, with investors digesting news that Google plans to add conversational artificial intelligence features to its search engine.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 45.68 points, or 0.17 percent, from Thursday at 27,518.31. The broader Topix index finished 4.16 points, or 0.21 percent, higher at 1,965.44.

Gainers included precision instrument, marine transportation and air transportation shares.