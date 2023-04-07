Aeon opens one of its largest malls in ASEAN bloc in Cambodia

Newsfrom Japan

Aeon Co. opened another shopping mall on Friday in Cambodia, the largest among dozens of similar commercial complexes developed by the Japanese retailer in the Southeast Asian region. Aeon Mall Corp. President Yasutsugu Iwamura said during a ceremony that he hopes the facility in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh will contribute to the local economy. Hun Manet, the future Cambodian prime minister who presided over the event, expressed expectations for deepening economic ties between Cambodia and Japan. The Aeon Mall Mean Chey spans about 174,000 square meters, accommodating a supermarket, some ...