Baseball: Osuna, Yamada power Swallows past Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Home runs by Jose Osuna and Tetsuto Yamada broke up a scintillating pitchers' duel Friday, leading the Central League champion Yakult Swallows past the Hanshin Tigers 3-1. Before 42,465 at historic Koshien Stadium outside Osaka, Osuna tied the game 1-1 in the seventh with a solo homer off Tigers starter Koyo Aoyagi. Yamada then broke the game open with a two-run eighth-inning homer off reliever Masumi Hamachi (1-1). With one out and one on, Hamachi threw a good 1-0 fastball up in the zone, but Yamada stayed on it, blasting it out for his second home run. "I was ready to swing hard from the fir...