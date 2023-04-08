Football: Hasegawa, Tanaka goals give Nadeshiko Japan win in Portugal

Newsfrom Japan

Yui Hasegawa and Mina Tanaka each had a goal and an assist as Japan came from behind to beat Portugal 2-1 on Friday in a women's international football friendly. Nadeshiko Japan, making their last trip overseas before the FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off in July, hit the winner in the 53rd minute at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes. Hasegawa sent a superb long ball over the top that Tanaka did well to control before dinking past Portuguese keeper Ines Pereira. Portugal, set to make their World Cup debut at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, took the lead in the 25th minut...