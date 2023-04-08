Football: Marinos’ Brazilian trio punish Yokohama FC
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Marcos Junior, Anderson Lopes and Elber did all the damage Saturday as Yokohama F Marinos overwhelmed Yokohama FC 5-0 in the J-League football first division.
With midfielder Kota Mizunuma providing one good ball after another, the three Brazilians carved up the Yokohama FC defense in the second half at a rainy Nissan Stadium.
Marcos Junior opened the scoring in the 47th minute with his season’s first goal, before braces from his compatriots turned the derby match into a rout.
“We work hard on our link-up play in practice and I’m happy we could execute it in the game,” Marcos Junior said.
The ...