Football: Marinos’ Brazilian trio punish Yokohama FC

Newsfrom Japan

Marcos Junior, Anderson Lopes and Elber did all the damage Saturday as Yokohama F Marinos overwhelmed Yokohama FC 5-0 in the J-League football first division.

With midfielder Kota Mizunuma providing one good ball after another, the three Brazilians carved up the Yokohama FC defense in the second half at a rainy Nissan Stadium.

Marcos Junior opened the scoring in the 47th minute with his season’s first goal, before braces from his compatriots turned the derby match into a rout.

“We work hard on our link-up play in practice and I’m happy we could execute it in the game,” Marcos Junior said.

The ...