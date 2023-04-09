Baseball: Senga wins home debut for Mets against Marlins

Sports

Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga won his second game for the New York Mets on Saturday, fanning six over six innings of one-run baseball in a 5-2 decision against the Miami Marlins.

Senga’s home debut gem saw him improve to 2-0 for his MLB career, having earned his first win in impressive fashion against the Marlins last Sunday in Miami.

The 30-year-old right-hander used his trademark ghost fork pitch to great effect at Citi Field, where his only blemish was a solo home run surrendered to Jazz Chisholm in the sixth.

Senga allowed three hits and three walks while receiving strong offensive support ...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News