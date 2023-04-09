Football: Furuhashi hits Old Firm brace as Celtic close in on title

Newsfrom Japan

Kyogo Furuhashi bagged a brace as Celtic battled to a 3-2 Old Firm derby win over Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Furuhashi took his season's tally to 22 league goals as leaders Celtic prevailed at Parkhead and moved up to 88 points, opening a 12-point gap on archrivals Rangers in the title race. After seeing an early strike ruled offside, Furuhashi scored the 26th-minute opener by controlling on the turn with his left foot and finishing clinically with his right following Matt O'Riley's pass from inside the box. James Tavernier bent in a free-kick off the post on the stroke o...