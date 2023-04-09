Japan's 4 utilities may get business improvement order over cartels

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's trade ministry is considering ordering four major utilities to improve their operations after they were found to have formed electricity sales cartels in violation of the antimonopoly law, according to sources familiar with the matter. The power companies will submit reports on how they were involved in cartel activities by Wednesday to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the sources said. Of the four utilities, Chubu Electric Power Co., Chugoku Electric Power Co. and Kyushu Electric Power Co. were ordered late last month to pay a total of 101 billion yen ($764 million) fine b...