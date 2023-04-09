Baseball: Kiyomiya homer lifts Nippon Ham over Orix

Newsfrom Japan

Kotaro Kiyomiya hit his first home run of the season and rookie Shoma Kanemura threw 6-1/3 effective innings, leading the Nippon Ham Fighters to a 7-2 win over the Orix Buffaloes on Sunday. The last-place Fighters jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning at Kyocera Dome Osaka on back-to-back home runs by Kiyomiya and Yuki Nomura, the first of which was a three-run shot. Kanemura (1-0) gave up nine hits but limited the 2022 Japan Series champion Buffaloes to two runs. "I'm simply happy," the 22-year-old right-hander said. "My teammates scored runs early and allowed me to concentr...