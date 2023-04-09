Football: Vieira strike sends Hiroshima to 3rd after 4 straight wins

Newsfrom Japan

Douglas Vieira came off the bench to net the winner for the second game in a row as Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Sagan Tosu 1-0 at home for their fourth straight victory in the J-League first division. The win moved Hiroshima up to third on 14 points, two points behind leaders Vissel Kobe, who were held to a goalless draw at home by promoted Alibrex Niigata. The dominant home side struck in the 75th minute at Edion Stadium after midfielder Shunki Higashi won the ball high up the pitch, skipped past a defender and threaded a ball inside the box to Vieira, who was sent on 17 minutes earlier. Staying...