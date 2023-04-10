Japan logs 2.20 trillion yen current account surplus in February

Newsfrom Japan

Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.20 trillion yen ($16.6 billion) in February, the Finance Ministry said Monday. Among key components of the current account, the country reported a goods trade deficit of 604.1 billion yen and a services trade deficit of 220.4 billion yen, according to the ministry's preliminary data. Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, posted a surplus of 3.44 trillion yen.