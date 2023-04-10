Tokyo stocks open higher as U.S. economic slowdown concerns ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as concerns over a U.S. economic slowdown abated after data released late last week showed solid employment conditions.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 208.70 points, or 0.76 percent, from Friday to 27,727.01. The broader Topix index was up 15.28 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,980.72.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, electric power and gas, and nonferrous metal shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 132.10-11 yen compared with 132.09-19 yen in New York and 131.87-90 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

