Tokyo stocks rise as robust jobs data ease U.S. recession fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning as strong U.S. employment data released late last week helped ease investor concern about a potential recession in the world’s largest economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 115.67 points, or 0.42 percent, from Friday to 27,633.98. The broader Topix index was up 11.11 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,976.55.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, insurance and mining shares.