Baseball: Ohtani homers off Kikuchi but Angels lose to Blue Jays

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer off compatriot Yusei Kikuchi, one of his two hits on Sunday, but grounded out for the final out of the Los Angeles Angels’ 12-11, 10-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

In a matchup between graduates of Iwate Prefecture’s Hanamaki Higashi High School, Ohtani hit his third home run of the season, driving a 2-1 slider from the left-handed Kikuchi deep to left-center to push the Angels’ lead to 5-0 in the third inning.

The blast gave the two-way star a chance to wear the Angels’ new home run hat -- a Samurai warrior helmet called a kabuto -- in the dugout for t...