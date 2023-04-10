Tokyo stocks rise on weaker yen, easing U.S. recession fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday, lifted by exporters on a weaker yen as well as by easing fears of a U.S. recession after solid employment data.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 115.35 points, or 0.42 percent, from Friday at 27,633.66. The broader Topix index finished 11.09 points, or 0.56 percent, higher at 1,976.53.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, mining and rubber product shares.