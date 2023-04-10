ChatGPT developer eager to open office in Japan amid concern over use

Newsfrom Japan

A developer of ChatGPT said Monday that his company plans to open an office in Japan amid growing concerns about the chatbot’s unauthorized collection of personal data and impact on learning environments.

Sam Altman, chief executive of U.S.-based OpenAI, met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, as the risks of artificial intelligence are expected to be discussed at the Group of Seven ministerial gathering on digital issues, which Japan will host in late April.

Altman told reporters that he explained to Kishida, who will preside over the G-7 summit in his constituency of Hiroshima in May, abo...