Japan PM meets new BOJ governor in pursuit of policy continuity

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with new Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda on Monday, the first business day of the former academic’s term at the helm of the central bank that has overseen a decade of unprecedented monetary easing.

Kishida and Ueda are expected to confirm the government and BOJ will continue working closely to achieve economic growth and stable inflation with the central bank expected to maintain its accommodative monetary policy.

The government and the BOJ have a 2013 joint accord under which the central bank pledged to attain its 2 percent inflation target “at the earliest ...