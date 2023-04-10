URGENT: New BOJ chief agrees with Japan PM to keep 2013 joint accord

Newsfrom Japan

New Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda agreed Monday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to retain for now a 2013 joint accord specifying their roles in guiding policy.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Kishida, Ueda said the two also confirmed that they will keep in close communication and implement policies flexibly depending on economic conditions.

Ueda became the first postwar BOJ chief coming from academia on Sunday, taking over from his predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda, who was at the helm of the central bank for a decade.