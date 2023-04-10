Indonesia’s 1st high-speed train to begin operation in August

Newsfrom Japan

Indonesia’s first high-speed railway built with Chinese technology will begin operation in August, an investment minister said Monday.

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said in a press conference the Jakarta-Bandung 140-kilometer service is expected to commence on the country’s Independence Day national holiday of Aug. 18 following a trial run in May.

The new train will cut the three-hour travel time between the two cities to about 40 minutes.

Undertaken by Indonesian-Chinese consortium PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China, the project was ...