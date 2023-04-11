Tokyo stocks open higher as weaker yen lifts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, boosted by solid exporter issues on a weaker yen a day after new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda vowed to maintain the central bank’s ultraloose monetary policy.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 295.36 points, or 1.07 percent, from Monday to 27,929.02. The broader Topix index was up 14.69 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,991.22.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, marine transportation and electric appliance shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 133.46-47 yen compared with 133.55-65 yen in New York and 132...