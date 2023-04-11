Tokyo stocks rise in morning as yen’s drop boosts auto, chip sectors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning as the yen’s fall against the U.S. dollar following the new Bank of Japan governor’s pledge to maintain an ultraeasy monetary policy boosted auto, chip-linked and other export issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 380.20 points, or 1.38 percent, from Monday to 28,013.86. The broader Topix index was up 18.67 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,995.20.

Gainers included auto, precision instrument, electric appliance and rubber product shares.