Tokyo stocks extend gains as exporters rise after BOJ comments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose for the third straight session Tuesday, as exporter shares were buoyed by a weak yen against the U.S. dollar following the new Bank of Japan governor’s pledge to maintain an ultraeasy monetary policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 289.71 points, or 1.05 percent, from Monday at 27,923.37. The broader Topix index finished 15.32 points, or 0.78 percent, higher at 1,991.85.

Gainers included precision instrument, wholesale trade and electric appliance issues.