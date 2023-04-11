Australia reaches agreement with China to resolve barley dispute

Newsfrom Japan

Australia has reached an agreement with China on a pathway to resolve a dispute over Australian barley imports, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Tuesday.

Australia will temporarily suspend its dispute at the World Trade Organization while China conducts a three- to four-month-long review of duties imposed on Australian barley, Wong told reporters in Adelaide, southern Australia.

“Obviously, if the duty is not lifted at the end of the review period we will resume our dispute in the WTO,” she said.

The announcement follows increased dialogue between the two countries in recent months. Prime Mini...