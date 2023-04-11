Baseball: Twins’ Maeda, Padres’ Darvish struggle on mound

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese pitcher Kenta Maeda had his longest outing since his September 2021 elbow surgery but took his second loss of the season as the Minnesota Twins fell to the Chicago White Sox 4-3 Monday.

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish also had a bad day on the mound, while Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani went hitless in three at-bats in their teams’ losses.

Maeda (0-2) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings while striking out three and walking none at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The White Sox turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead in the fourth against Maeda on Yasmani Granda...