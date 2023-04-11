Japan PM Kishida to visit Africa ahead of G-7 summit in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to visit Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique during Japan's Golden Week holidays starting late April, ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May, the government said Tuesday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the government's top spokesman, said at a regular press conference that confirming cooperation with major African countries to tackle global issues is "significant" for Japan, which holds the G-7 presidency for this year. With the G-7 summit, which will be held in the prime minister's home constituency, fast approaching, Kishida...