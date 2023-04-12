Tokyo stocks open higher as weak yen lifts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, led by buying of export-related issues on the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 115.69 points, or 0.41 percent, from Tuesday to 28,039.06. The broader Topix index was up 10.39 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,002.24.

Gainers included transportation equipment, wholesale trade, and information and communication shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 133.58-61 yen compared with 133.66-76 yen in New York and 133.13-16 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.091...