Tokyo stocks rise in morning on weak yen, easing U.S. banking fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday, led by buying of exporters on the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country’s banking system is resilient despite recent turmoil.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 173.37 points, or 0.62 percent, from Tuesday to 28,096.74. The broader Topix index was up 14.91 points, or 0.75 percent, at 2,006.76.

Gainers included transportation equipment, wholesale trade, and information and communication shares.