Tokyo stocks rise for 4th straight day, U.S. inflation data eyed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday for the fourth straight day, led by buying of exporters on a weak yen, but investors mostly retreated to the sidelines ahead of U.S. inflation data due out later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 159.33 points, or 0.57 percent, from Tuesday at 28,082.70. The broader Topix index finished 15.07 points, or 0.76 percent, higher at 2,006.92.

Gainers included wholesale trade, electric appliance and transportation equipment shares.