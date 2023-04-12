Baseball: Ohtani earns win, passes mark of Angels great Nolan Ryan

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani allowed one hit over seven innings, earning his second win in the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-0 victory Tuesday over the Washington Nationals.

The two-way star has allowed two or fewer runs in 10 consecutive starts. According to MLB.com, this surpassed the previous team record set by Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan from 1972 to 1973. Ohtani lowered his season ERA to 0.47.

Ohtani (2-0) kept the Nationals off the board despite issuing five walks and hitting a batter, something that has happened a lot this year. He has walked 12 batters in 19 innings after walking just 88 over 296-1/3 innings co...