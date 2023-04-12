Football: Nadeshiko Japan suffer defeat to Denmark in friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Japan lost 1-0 away to Denmark in a women’s football international friendly match Tuesday, ending their last warm-up tour overseas ahead of this summer’s World Cup with a win and a loss.

Nadeshiko Japan, who came from behind to win 2-1 Friday against Portugal, conceded a 78th-minute own goal at Odense Stadium when Moeka Minami headed past keeper Ayaka Yamashita and into her own net as she tried to deal with a long ball behind the backline.

Eleventh-ranked Japan endured a difficult first half against their high-pressing, 15th-ranked hosts and gave away possession cheaply. Manager Futoshi Ikeda ...