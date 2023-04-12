Japan wholesale prices surge 9.3% in FY 2022, mark largest gain

Newsfrom Japan

Wholesale prices in Japan surged 9.3 percent in fiscal 2022 from a year earlier, marking the fastest pace of increase, as a weaker yen increased import costs of energy and materials already boosted by Russia’s war on Ukraine, Bank of Japan data showed Wednesday.

The sharpest gain since comparable data were made available in fiscal 1981 came a year after the index tracking the prices of goods traded between companies rose 7.1 percent in fiscal 2021, then a record high.

Wholesale prices affect consumer prices with a lag. A growing number of Japanese firms have been passing on increased costs to ...