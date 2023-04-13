G-7 finance chiefs to discuss bank woes, inflation, Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs of the Group of Seven industrialized economies commenced a meeting Wednesday to coordinate efforts to address banking woes, stubborn inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Also on the agenda for the G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors is how to strengthen supply chains and ensure economic security, at a time when China and Russia, both of which have critical natural resources, are deepening their ties.

Western nations have imposed sanctions on Moscow, including an oil price cap, while at the same time providing support to war-torn Ukraine, with the G-7 leaders in a ...