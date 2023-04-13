URGENT: G-7 finance chiefs say world growth more resilient than expected

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs of the Group of Seven industrialized nations said Wednesday that world growth has proved to be “more resilient than expected,” despite high inflation, banking woes and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors, who held a meeting in Washington, issued a statement which also said that they reaffirmed their “unwavering support” for Ukraine and reiterated their “strong commitment to imposing sanctions and other economic measures against Russia.”