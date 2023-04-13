G-20 finance chiefs meet amid debt woes, banking concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 economies met Wednesday to discuss debt problems in developing nations and challenges to the global economy caused by monetary tightening, banking worries and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

At their two-day gathering in Washington, the G-20 finance chiefs are expected to stress the importance of coordination on many fronts, but a deep gulf over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine casts a cloud over the multilateral framework and throws into doubt the effectiveness of the forum in dealing with global issues.

India, which holds the G-20 presid...