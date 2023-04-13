Tokyo stocks gain for 5th day, lifted by Fast Retailing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday for the fifth straight day on hopes market heavyweight Fast Retailing Co., the operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain, will release strong earnings later in the day amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 74.27 points, or 0.26 percent, from Wednesday at 28,156.97. The broader Topix index finished 1.01 points, or 0.05 percent, higher at 2,007.93.

Gainers were led by warehousing and harbor transportation service, retail and pharmaceutical shares.