China bans navigation north of Taiwan Sun. over rocket debris fears

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese maritime authorities said Thursday that navigation of vessels will be prohibited in designated waters north of Taiwan on Sunday as rocket debris may fall in the area that is near the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed Senkaku Islands.

The announcement by China’s Maritime Safety Administration is believed to be related to the country’s notification to its neighbors Wednesday that it will establish a no-fly zone north of Taiwan on Sunday morning for “aerospace activities.”

The rocket wreckage may fall between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, the administration said. Speculation is rife that Chin...