Uniqlo operator aims to triple sales to 10 tril. yen over next decade

Newsfrom Japan

Fast Retailing Co., the operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain, said Thursday it aims to more than triple its sales over the next decade to 10 trillion yen ($75 billion) after reporting record first-half earnings. Tadashi Yanai, chief executive of Fast Retailing, said his company looks to boost its businesses in China, Southeast Asia, North America and Europe to lift its annual sales to the targeted level from the 2.68 trillion yen expected for the year through August 2023. Uniqlo stores outside Japan saw a 27.3 percent jump in sales to 755.2 billion yen in the six months ended February thanks ...