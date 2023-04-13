Baseball: Imai flirts with no-hitter as Lions beat Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Tatsuya Imai took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and finished with 11 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout as the Seibu Lions beat the Lotte Marines 2-0 on Thursday.

Imai (2-0) lost his no-hit bid with one out in the eighth on Hisanori Yasuda’s single. The 24-year-old right-hander walked three and hit two batters in a 138-pitch outing at Omiya Park Baseball Stadium in Saitama, north of Tokyo.

Shuta Tonosaki delivered an RBI single and Marines shortstop Yudai Fujioka made a run-scoring error in the third.

“I’m glad I managed to throw a shutout,” Imai said. “I wanted to pitch as deep as possible....