G-20 finance chiefs to end meeting amid rift over war, debt woes

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 economies will wrap up their two-day meeting on Thursday as divisions over Russia’s war on Ukraine threaten to undercut efforts to strengthen coordination amid slow growth, debt distress and banking concerns.

The G-20 has faced a test of its relevance and effectiveness as a multilateral framework to cope with crises, and the latest meeting may end without a joint statement due to differing views on the war.

All members of the group have criticized Moscow for invading its neighbor, except China and Russia, a deep gulf highlighted in the previous finance chief...