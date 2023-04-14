Indian finance chief voices hope to work with Japan on global issues

Newsfrom Japan

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Thursday she hopes to work closely with Japan, this year’s chair of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, on tackling global issues such as food security, climate change and disaster risk reduction.

“We are exploring all possible areas of cooperation and areas of mutual interest so that we are able to stand together and serve the global requirements as time demands,” Sitharaman said at a press conference in Washington after a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies that she co-hosted with India’s central bank governor, Shaktikanta Das. Si...