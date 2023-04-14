Tokyo stocks open higher on data-driven Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as more U.S. economic data indicating slowing inflation spurred hopes interest rate hikes are approaching an end.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 230.28 points, or 0.82 percent, from Thursday to 28,387.25. The broader Topix index was up 7.36 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,015.29.

Gainers were led by retail, warehousing and harbor transportation service, and mining shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 132.47-52 yen compared with 132.53-63 yen in New York and 133.02-03 yen ...