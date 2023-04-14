Tokyo stocks rise in morning on hopes U.S. rate hikes nearing end

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning as more U.S. economic data indicating slowing inflation spurred hopes that interest rate hikes are approaching an end in the world’s largest economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 276.14 points, or 0.98 percent, from Thursday to 28,433.11. The broader Topix index was up 7.63 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,015.56.

Gainers were led by wholesale trade, retail, and mining issues.