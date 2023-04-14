Japan, India, France launch negotiation process on Sri Lanka debt

Newsfrom Japan

Japan, France and India on Thursday launched an initiative to coordinate restructuring of Sri Lanka’s huge debt among its creditors.

The start of the negotiation process over Sri Lanka, which is reeling from its worst financial crisis in decades, was announced in Washington on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings.

Japan, this year’s chair of the Group of Seven industrialized countries, has taken the lead with the two countries in preparing a common framework to help Sri Lanka emerge from the crisis.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, speaking at an event...