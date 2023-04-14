Gov’t approves plan for Japan’s 1st casino resort in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

The government on Friday approved a plan to open what will be Japan’s first casino resort in Osaka, marking a major advance in the nation’s long-running saga over the introduction of so-called integrated resorts.

Under the plan put forward by the Osaka prefectural and city governments, the integrated resort, or IR, comprised of a large hotel, conference rooms and gambling areas, is expected to open on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay between the fall and winter of 2029.

“In addition to contributing to the development of the Kansai region following the 2025 World Exposition in Os...