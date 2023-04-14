Tokyo stocks extend rally to 6 days on Fast Retailing, trading houses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose for the sixth straight session Friday as market heavyweight Fast Retailing Co., operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain, attracted buying after its upward revision in its earnings forecast and trading houses made solid gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 336.50 points, or 1.20 percent, from Thursday at 28,493.47. The broader Topix index finished 10.79 points, or 0.54 percent, higher at 2,018.72.

Gainers were led by wholesale trade, retail, and warehousing and harbor transportation service shares.