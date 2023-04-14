U.S. may seek to export hydrogen to Japan in decarbonization push

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said Friday that Washington could export hydrogen to Japan as part of larger bilateral energy cooperation, including wind and nuclear power, as she feels “a sense of urgency” to speed up efforts to curb global warming.

Aboard the Japan-developed liquefied hydrogen carrier -- the world’s first -- at a port near the northern Japan city of Sapporo, where the Group of Seven ministerial meeting on energy and climate kicks off from Saturday, Granholm said “it is important” to learn from Japan’s delivery technology as the next-generation energy source is a “...