G-7 ministers meet with energy security, decarbonization in focus

Ministers from the Group of Seven developed nations started Saturday their two-day meeting in the northern Japan city of Sapporo looking for ways to enhance energy security in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine while at the same time accelerating decarbonization efforts. Attention is on whether the G-7 meeting on climate, energy and environmental issues, the first in the series of in-person ministerial gatherings leading up to the summit in May, can reach unity on the ambitious goals to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, including in the electricity and vehicle sectors. At last year's G-7 summi...