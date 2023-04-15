Baseball: Suzuki homers in MLB season debut for Cubs

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki made an immediate impact in his return from the injured list Friday, belting a solo home run to help the Chicago Cubs coast to an 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 28-year-old, who missed March’s World Baseball Classic due to a left oblique injury, was activated from the 10-day IL by the Cubs earlier in the day following a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Iowa.

Starting in right field and batting cleanup in his 2023 debut, Suzuki gave the Cubs a 5-2 lead with his towering shot in the top of the eighth at Dodger Stadium.

He locked in on a 1-0 four-seam fastball from reli...