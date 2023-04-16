G-7 to agree on need to diversify fuel sources, push decarbonization
Group of Seven ministers are set to wrap up their two-day talks Sunday with a pledge to strengthen cooperation in diversifying energy sources as Russia’s war on Ukraine threatens energy security around the world, and to push decarbonization as an urgent agenda.
The G-7 ministers of energy, climate and environment issues gathered in Japan’s northern city of Sapporo, the first of a series of in-person gatherings in the lead-up to the summit in May in Hiroshima, focused on ways to reach their targets to realize carbon neutrality by 2050 through a reduction in fossil fuel reliance and expanded use...